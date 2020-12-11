Sei Investments Co. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

