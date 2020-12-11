9,501 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

