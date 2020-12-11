Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.04. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

