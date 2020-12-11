BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.34% of Prothena worth $37,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

