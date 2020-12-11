BlackRock Inc. Has $37.57 Million Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 338,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.66% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

