BlackRock Inc. Buys 558,749 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.50% of Atreca worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atreca by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,227.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,022 shares of company stock worth $787,758. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCEL opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

