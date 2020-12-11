ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,985,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 356,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.99% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $37,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 152,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.