BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of UMH Properties worth $37,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 99,679 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $709,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

