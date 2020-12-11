BlackRock Inc. Sells 77,806 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.81% of 1st Source worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 1st Source by 515.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.