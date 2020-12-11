BlackRock Inc. Has $38.07 Million Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,857,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 161,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.98% of Frontline worth $38,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Frontline by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.