BlackRock Inc. Invests $38.26 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,017,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $31.62 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

