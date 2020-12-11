BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of GrowGeneration worth $38,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $33.20 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.13 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

