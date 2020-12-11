BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.12% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $38,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,080,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 623,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 46.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $7.71 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $991.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

