BlackRock Inc. Has $38.67 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Conduent worth $38,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNDT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Conduent by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Conduent by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Conduent by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.44 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

