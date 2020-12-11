BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 282,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of United States Cellular worth $38,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

