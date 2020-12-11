Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $38,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.