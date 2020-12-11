Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) & Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Financial Review

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 2.83% 8.72% 4.06% Generation Alpha -600.09% N/A -567.02%

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Generation Alpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.32 billion 1.48 $631.00 million $2.24 20.40 Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.46 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Alpha.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and Generation Alpha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 13 0 2.76 Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Generation Alpha on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Generation Alpha Company Profile

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

