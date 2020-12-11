Head-To-Head Contrast: Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) & (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) and Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

This table compares (RDS.A) and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (RDS.A) -4.22% 6.16% 2.85% Unit -217.49% -80.83% -39.85%

(RDS.A) has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of (RDS.A) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of (RDS.A) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for (RDS.A) and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (RDS.A) 2 3 13 0 2.61 Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A

(RDS.A) currently has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given (RDS.A)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe (RDS.A) is more favorable than Unit.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (RDS.A) and Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (RDS.A) $352.11 billion 0.42 $15.84 billion $4.04 9.30 Unit $674.63 million 0.00 -$553.88 million N/A N/A

(RDS.A) has higher revenue and earnings than Unit.

Summary

(RDS.A) beats Unit on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.