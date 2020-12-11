Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($4.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.56).

IMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $9.97 on Friday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

