Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) versus Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kelly Services alerts:

This table compares Kelly Services and Dalrada Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.36 billion 0.16 $112.40 million N/A N/A Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 10.73 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.91, meaning that its share price is 891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services -1.70% 5.70% 2.82% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kelly Services and Dalrada Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kelly Services beats Dalrada Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides temporary staffing and direct-hire placement services across various disciplines, such as corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals, as well as places creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.