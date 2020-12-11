Analyzing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) & EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and EOS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -4.26% 13.35% 4.09% EOS International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chegg and EOS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $410.93 million 25.26 -$9.60 million $0.41 196.51 EOS International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EOS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of EOS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chegg and EOS International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 2 3 11 1 2.65 EOS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $83.24, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than EOS International.

Summary

Chegg beats EOS International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, data science, data analytics, product design, and product management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

EOS International Company Profile

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.WebÂintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

