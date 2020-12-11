-$0.10 EPS Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

