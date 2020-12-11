Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,213,073. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 364,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5,169.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 327,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

