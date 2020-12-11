Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In related news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $135.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.