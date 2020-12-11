Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.