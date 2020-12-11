BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $39,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $640.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

