BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.35% of Univest Financial worth $39,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Univest Financial by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

