Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tucows worth $39,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tucows during the third quarter worth about $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth $1,388,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $802.13 million, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

In other Tucows news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $196,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,786 shares in the company, valued at $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $473,390 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

