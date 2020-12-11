Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902,254 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 461,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.45% of Fossil Group worth $39,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

