BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.97% of TFS Financial worth $39,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in TFS Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 177,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TFS Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFSL. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

