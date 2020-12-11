BlackRock Inc. Takes $39.78 Million Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,323,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,781,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.05% of Nkarta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $71.74 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

