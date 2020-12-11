BlackRock Inc. Purchases 132,980 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Fluidigm worth $39,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 411,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fluidigm by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.00. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.