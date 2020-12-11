BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 217,654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.40% of EZCORP worth $39,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 295,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $1,862,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $289.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.71. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

