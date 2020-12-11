BlackRock Inc. Sells 868,360 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.91% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $40,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

