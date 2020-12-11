Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.51% of Cars.com worth $40,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.49 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

