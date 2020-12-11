BlackRock Inc. Has $40.84 Million Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.55% of OrthoPediatrics worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $46.29 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $905.20 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

