BlackRock Inc. Has $40.86 Million Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $40,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $3,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.78 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

