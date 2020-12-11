BlackRock Inc. Buys 406,475 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,475 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.03% of Dorian LPG worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.