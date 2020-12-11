BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,271 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.31% of KB Financial Group worth $41,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

