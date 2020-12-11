BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of DXP Enterprises worth $41,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 155.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $410.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.81.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

