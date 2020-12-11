BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.71% of TrueCar worth $41,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $37,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TrueCar by 309.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $450.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.50.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

