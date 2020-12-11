BlackRock Inc. Acquires 323,776 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.90% of Akero Therapeutics worth $41,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

