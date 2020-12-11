BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.30% of Quotient Technology worth $42,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUOT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 184.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 651,766 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385,510 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 343,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 253,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

QUOT opened at $8.60 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $782.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.