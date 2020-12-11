BlackRock Inc. Has $42.79 Million Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.92% of Geron worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GERN. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at about $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth about $29,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 49.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 49.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 597,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Geron by 76.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 684,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

GERN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $541.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.60. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

