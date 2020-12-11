BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,539,626 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of CEMEX worth $42,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 52.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 4,330,000 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.50 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

