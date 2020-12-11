Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Kearny Financial worth $41,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 45.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 113.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

