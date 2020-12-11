BlackRock Inc. Has $42.81 Million Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 92.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $42,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

