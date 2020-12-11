BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,955 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of The York Water worth $41,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in The York Water by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in The York Water by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The York Water by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in The York Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The York Water alerts:

NASDAQ YORW opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The York Water’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YORW. BidaskClub downgraded The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.