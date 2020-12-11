BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,327 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.30% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $42,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.