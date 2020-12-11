BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.54% of Newmark Group worth $42,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.